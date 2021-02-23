Santa Barbara County crimes decrease overall in 2020, violent crimes increase

Crimes in Santa Barbara County decreased slightly in 2020 while violent crimes increased that same year, according statistics released Friday by the Sheriff’s Office.

The statistics reflect crimes in unincorporated parts of the county, as well as in Buellton, Solvang, Carpinteria and Goleta, which contract with the Sheriff’s Office for police services.

The data include Part 1 crimes, which are considered serious and include homicide, rape, aggravated assault and property crimes such as motor vehicle theft and burglary; and Part 2 crimes, which are lower-level offenses that include vandalism, disorderly conduct and fraud.

Sheriff’s statistics show that total crimes across Santa Barbara County decreased from 10,951 to 10,165, or 7.2%, between 2019 and 2020.

Violent crimes across the county increased from 303 to 323 reported incidents, or 7%, during the same time period, according to statistics, but show a decrease from 341 to 323 incidents, or a 5% decrease, from 2011 to 2020.

Homicides decreased from four to zero, a 100% decrease, but reported rapes increased from 24 to 41, or 71%, across Santa Barbara County.

Buellton experienced the largest increase in reported Part 1 crime between 2019 and 2020, going from 58 to 89 incidents, for a 53% increase, according to statistics.