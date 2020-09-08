Santa Barbara County criminal jury trials resume since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Criminal jury trials in Santa Barbara County have resumed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March, according to a Superior Court spokesman.

Superior Court officials have resumed criminal trials that have a last day scheduled no later than Sept. 17 for up to 30 days, unless they receive an order extending time, according to spokesman Darrel Parker.

California Cheif Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye originally issued emergency orders related to the coronavirus on March 23, which authorized temporarily suspending jury trials or to resume them once officials have the ability to safety do so, allowing officials to pick and choose which ones can go forward, according to Parker.

Defendants in California criminal cases have a right to go to trial 30 to 45 days from their arraignment in misdemeanor cases and 60 days in felony cases, unless they waive that right.

Additionally, civil jury trials will not occur until 2021.

"All of this is subject to change if there is some miraculous improvement," Parker said.

Officials began summoning jurors in June and started three cases in August, all of which stem from South County cases. One case pleaded out, one ended in a hung jury and the other ended in a guilty verdict for domestic battery and false imprisonment, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.