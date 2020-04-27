Santa Barbara County governments 'woefully ill-prepared' for cyber attacks, grand jury report says

Santa Maria city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said officials would respond in the 90-day time period but had no further response.

Lompoc has implemented many of the grand jury's recommended actions, according to Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who added the coronavirus pandemic forced the city to issue laptops with secure connections for some employees working from home.

"They are monitoring these connections to maintain security," Osborne said. "We have a small [information security] team but they are all very knowledgeable with a breadth of experiences in the public and private sector."

The release of the report comes in the wake of several incidents that have crippled governments with data breaches and other attacks.

Attacks include ransomware, or malicious software that denies access to information until a ransom is paid. In October 2019, there were 140 ransomware attacks on U.S. local and state governments.

One such attack occurred in January and involved the Carpinteria Unified School District, which was attacked by ransomware that temporarily shut down its computer network, resulting in $90,000 in damage, according to the report.