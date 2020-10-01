Santa Barbara County Jail custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman.

The deputy was not experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus and was tested as part of broad surveillance testing of all custody staff, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The deputy worked in an assignment that did not involve any contact or supervision of inmates.

The total number of sheriff's deputies who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 42, with 40 having recovered. The deputies who remain on leave include one sheriff's deputy and one custody deputy, according to Zick.