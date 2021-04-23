Santa Barbara County Jail declared 'COVID-free'

The Santa Barbara County Jail is clear of COVID-19 cases after the last inmate who tested positive for the virus recovered, a spokeswoman said Friday.

The total number of coronavirus-related cases detected at the Main Jail since March 2020 remains at 335, including inmates and staff, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Inmates infected with the coronavirus stands at 217, with 174 having contracted the disease from inside the Main Jail and 43 who tested positive upon intake, including an inmate who later died from the virus.

Sheriff's Office staff members infected with the coronavirus remain at 118, with 117 having recovered and returned to work, according to Zick.