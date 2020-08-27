You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to a sheriff's spokesman. 

The inmate was part of a group of 50 that was initially tested on Aug. 20 after they were exposed to an inmate who previously tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Lt. Brad McVay, who added that all those results came back negative. 

The group was retested on Tuesday and one inmate, who was asymptomatic, tested positive. 

The inmate was isolated and is being medically monitored, according to McVay. 

The total number of inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who has tested positive for the coronavirus is 42, with 12 active cases and 23 recoveries. 

