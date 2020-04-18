Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An inmate in the Santa Barbara County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Bill Brown said Friday.

Although four deputies assigned to Santa Maria, a custody deputy and a civilian employee who works at the jail have tested positive for the virus, this marks the first inmate with a confirmed case of the disease.

The 40-year-old man was arrested by Santa Maria Police Department officers and booked into the Main Jail on April 1 on suspicion of burglary, stalking and being under the influence of drugs, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The inmate, whose name is being withheld for safety and medical privacy reasons, does not have any underlying health problems, Zick said.

As part of the jail’s COVID-19 response plan, all newly admitted inmates are held 14 days or more in a reception housing area separated from the jail’s general population.

After completing the stay in the reception area, they are examined by medical staff from Wellpath, the jail’s contracted medical provider, prior to being rehoused in other areas of the facility.