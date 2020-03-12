Santa Barbara County officials limit court personnel, Main Jail visitation in response to coronavirus

Santa Barbara County officials on Thursday limited the number of court personnel required to work, and will suspend visitation at the Main Jail starting Saturday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to officials.
To date, no cases of coronavirus have been identified in Santa Barbara County, according to Public Health Department officials.
The decision to limit court personnel followed a meeting between members of the legal community and presiding Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo, who encouraged all judges to work with attorneys and litigants to postpone jury trials, said spokesman Darrel Parker.
Leaders in the justice system are urged to work collaboratively to take reduction measures -- including limiting court appearances by inmates, jurors and court personnel -- which judges will consider on a case-by-case basis, Parker said.
Measures include using video appearances for in-custody defendants, teleconferencing between parties and allowing defendants to appear through their attorneys of record in criminal cases.
All attorneys are being asked to work together to settle matters and reach agreements to continue cases if necessary, Parker added.
Electronic filing has been established for criminal justice partners to reduce access to the clerk's office.
Jurors who are ill should contact the Jury Division through the online portal or by calling 805-882-4530 for South County or 805-614-6464 for North County, Parker said.
People with fines are directed to pay them over the phone or via the court's web-based payment system available at https://www.sbcourts.org/gi/covid19.shtm.
Janitorial staff have increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning, paying particular attention to door knobs, hand railings and work surfaces.
Hand sanitizers have been placed throughout courthouses and jury assembly rooms.
Additional approaches to reduce people coming to the courthouses are being discussed, Parker added.
County correctional facilities, including the Lompoc Federal Correctional Facility, are taking measures to reduce exposure to coronavirus out of an abundance of caution, officials said.
The Lompoc prison is operating normally, but has implemented a comprehensive approach to manage the coronavirus response, including screening, treatment and prevention measures among inmates and staff, according to Bureau of Prison officials.
The decision to suspend visitation at the County Main Jail was "difficult," said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
"The Sheriff's Office values visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time we must make difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit our correctional facility," Zick said.
In addition, Sheriff's officials are in the process of ordering non-alcohol hand sanitizer but are competing for a limited supply, Zick said. In the meantime, hand washing with soap is encouraged.
Sheriff's patrol deputies have also been equipped with appropriate personal protective equipment and are responding along with EMTs to emergency medical calls involving suspected coronavirus cases, Zick said.
Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com
If the Central Coast experiences a COVID-19 outbreak, officials with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expect the need for nutritional assistan…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: School district activities, local events canceled to limit transmision
Event organizers and school districts in Santa Barbara County have begun to postpone and cancel upcoming events and activities after an announ…
In an effort to keep you informed on changes, postponements or cancellations of events on the Central Coast due to coronavirus precautions we …
Though none of the nation's roughly 1,500 coronavirus cases have popped up in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, the area's athletic s…
Several Lompoc events called off amid coronavirus concerns, including State of City, Empty Bowls fundraiser
With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak continuing to grow, several Lompoc-area organizations on Thursday either postponed or canceled upcoming events.
The Buellton Wine & Chili Festival has been postponed until Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post, because of new state guidelines suggest…
The Big West Conference announced on Thursday that all athletic events involving its nine member schools have been suspended indefinitely, eff…
The Lompoc Concert Association announced Thursday that it has canceled its show that had been scheduled for Friday, March 13, due to concerns …
COVID-19 is probably infecting Santa Barbara County residents and has been for about a month, one health care official believes, but no one wh…
Although there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Valley Medical Center officials are making preparati…
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, local hospitals are being instructed by county and state public…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Limit 'emotional contagion,' make plans for 'social distancing'
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises in California, the public panic surrounding the potential arrival of the virus in Santa Bar…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Airports taking coronavirus precautions as regular travel continues
Despite increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in California, travel has been mainly unaffected at airports in Santa Barbara County, where there …
Amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus, a local blood service provider is encouraging healthy patients to continue donating blood to preven…
Alecture scheduled for this weekend at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman a…
This year’s “State of the Base” presentation, held annually at Vandenberg Air Force Base, has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the C…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Local schools to remain open, despite UCSB's move to 'remote instruction'
While the University of California, Santa Barbara has moved all courses online due to coronavirus concerns, other universities and K-12 school…
In an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, local Catholic parishes and schools have established guidelines to limit contact between c…
Scheduled shows at the Chumash Casino Resort, including Bonnie Raitt's concert, will go on as planned, according to Director of Public Relatio…