Because the cost to renovate Santa Barbara County’s Main Jail is expected to far exceed initial estimates and available funds, officials plan to only upgrade two of its facilities, then add a single pod to the Northern Branch Jail to replace some of the inmate beds that will be lost.

Supervisors reached that decision Tuesday on a 3-2 vote, approving a County Executive Office recommendation but rejecting the sheriff’s request to add two pods and voting down two supervisors’ proposed compromise to add one and a half.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said only adding one pod is a mistake, and Sheriff Bill Brown said it will not provide the necessary beds needed for separating inmates and will compromise the safety of the custody staff.

0
0
0
0
0