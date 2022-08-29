The number of homicides reported in Santa Barbara County jumped from eight in 2020 to 18 in 2021, according to the Homicide in California report released Thursday by state justice departments.

Although one-year changes are not as statistically significant as multiple-year trends, it was the largest single-year increase in homicides in the report’s 10 years of statistics since the number rose from six in 2013 to 16 in 2014.

The 18 homicides in 2021 equaled the 18 reported in 2015 and represented a rate of 4.1 per 100,000 population, up from a rate of 1.8 per 100,000 the year before.

