Sheriff's Office new employees.JPG

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, center, is flanked by 13 new personnel welcomed to the department in a ceremony Nov. 10.

 Contributed

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has struggled to attract new personnel in recent years, but on Thursday the department welcomed 13 new employees in a ceremony conducted in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Santa Barbara.

Before a crowd of family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Bill Brown introduced the newest members of the Sheriff’s Office team, who will be working in County Jail facilities, the communications center and administrative offices.

They include Eve Cardona, Kimberly Corona Porras, Vanessa Guzman, Tina Tumbiolo and Samantha Valenzuela, administrative office professionals; Mark DiMaggio, chief administrative officer; Armando Guerra, print shop supervisor; and Kevin Hang, utility worker.

