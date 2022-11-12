The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has struggled to attract new personnel in recent years, but on Thursday the department welcomed 13 new employees in a ceremony conducted in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Santa Barbara.
Before a crowd of family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Bill Brown introduced the newest members of the Sheriff’s Office team, who will be working in County Jail facilities, the communications center and administrative offices.
They include Eve Cardona, Kimberly Corona Porras, Vanessa Guzman, Tina Tumbiolo and Samantha Valenzuela, administrative office professionals; Mark DiMaggio, chief administrative officer; Armando Guerra, print shop supervisor; and Kevin Hang, utility worker.
Other new personnel are Jenny Heinlein, communication dispatcher; Alice Perez, inmate services programs manager; LeeAnn Scholl, computer systems specialist; and Nicholas Shapiro and Tess Watson, sheriff’s service technicians.
“After each and every encounter with a citizen, inmate or co-worker, ask yourself, ‘If I was that person, would I honestly feel as though I had been treated fairly, courteously and professionally?’” Brown said during the ceremony.
“If the answer is yes, you’re doing a good job,” he said. “If the answer is no, reflect on what was missing and make it right the next time.”
Raquel Zick, sheriff’s public information officer, encouraged anyone interested in a career in law enforcement to visit www.sbsheriff.org for information on joining the Sheriff’s Office.