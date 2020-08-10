Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after developing symptoms two days earlier, according to a sheriff's spokesman.

The staff member consistently wore a mask and worked near an inmate cleaning crew whose members wore full personal protective equipment, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The employee did not return to work after their Wednesday shift at which point they took a coronavirus test at a community testing site.

The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for coronavirus is 38, with 32 having recovered and returned to work, Zick said. Staff members who continue to recover at home include one custody deputy, three civilian staff and two sheriff's deputies.

