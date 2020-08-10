You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after developing symptoms two days earlier, according to a sheriff's spokesman. 

The staff member consistently wore a mask and worked near an inmate cleaning crew whose members wore full personal protective equipment, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The employee did not return to work after their Wednesday shift at which point they took a coronavirus test at a community testing site. 

The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for coronavirus is 38, with 32 having recovered and returned to work, Zick said. Staff members who continue to recover at home include one custody deputy, three civilian staff and two sheriff's deputies. 

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News