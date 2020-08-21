You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Friday.

After experiencing symptoms from the coronavirus on Tuesday, the employee went to get a test at a community testing site, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The staff member, who works at the Main Jail in a position that does not have contact with inmates, consistently wore personal protective equipment and last worked on Aug. 17. 

The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 39, with 36 having recovered and returned to work, while three civilian staff are recovering at home. 

