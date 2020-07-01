Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office data show decrease in arrests, use of force

The statistics reflecting arrests and uses of force by sheriff's deputies came one month following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and placed scrutiny on police departments' use-of-force policies.

Use of force by deputies during law enforcement operations dropped from 87 times in 2017 to 71 times in 2019, according to the data, while custody deputies' use-of-force incidents increased from 56 in 2017 to 63 in 2019.

The data were based on use-of-force reports filed by deputies and included Level 3 uses of force, or anything defined as a discharge of a firearm by a suspect or deputy, which declined from two instances in 2017 to one in 2019.

Taser and electronic weapon use dropped from 23 to 12 incidents in the same time frame.

Arrests dropped from 11,077 in 2010 to 7,222 in 2019, the data show, and the percentage of arrests resulting in use of force dipped slightly in the last three years, going from 1.1% in 2017 to just under 1% in 2019.

Physical force was used the most, compared to other forms, in Santa Barbara County and has increased, going from 68 times, or 78% of the use-of-force incidents, in 2017 to 62 times, or 87% of incidents, in 2019 for law enforcement operations.