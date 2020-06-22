Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigates officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria

A manager at the Wendy's, who declined to be identified, said the shooting occurred in front of the restaurant but just beyond the drive-though wall. Nobody heard the shooting because the windows are sound-proof, the manager added.

The restaurant was not locked down, the manager said, although they closed for the day shortly after the shooting.

Boomers! manager Beto Arroyo locked the business down after employees heard gunshots and ushered customers inside the arcade room where they remained for 30 minutes, until an officer notified them the scene was clear.

Presiker Lane was closed for approximately seven hours and was reopened sometime after 7 p.m., Arroyo said.

Hansen couldn't provide any details about what led up to the incident or what tactics the officer used prior to shooting the man, who also has not been identified but was transported to a local hospital, where his condition remains unknown.

Man with handgun shot by Santa Maria police officer near miniature golf course; investigation underway A man who allegedly waved a handgun in front of bystanders at Boomers! miniature golf course was shot by police Sunday afternoon, and an investigation into the shooting now is underway.

He added that, based on the information he has reviewed so far, the shooting appeared to be "as clean as can be," meaning that the officer appeared to have properly used deadly force.