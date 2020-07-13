Santa Barbara County Sheriff's service technician tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office service technician is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The female technician, who works in Santa Barbara, began experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms while at work on Thursday and was later sent home, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Test results came back positive for coronavirus on Saturday, according to Zick.

The staff member did not have any contact with inmates and wore a mask while working.

Contact tracing by public health officials determined that the employee lives with a relative who recently tested positive and the infection does not appear to be job-related, Zick said.

A total of 31 Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Of the Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive, 21 have recovered and returned to work, according to Zick.