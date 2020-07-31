Santa Barbara County sheriff's staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman.

The employee, who works at the Mail Jail, was tested on Tuesday as part of an ongoing staff sweep and last worked on Wednesday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The staff member consistently wore a mask and worked near an inmate cleaning crew that wore full personal protective equipment.

The latest positive result brings the number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for coronavirus to 37, with 28 recovering and returning to work.

Staff who continue to recover at home include four custody deputies, three civilian staff and two sheriff's deputies, according to Zick.