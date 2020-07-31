You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Barbara County sheriff's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
alert top story

Santa Barbara County sheriff's staff member tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman.

The employee, who works at the Mail Jail, was tested on Tuesday as part of an ongoing staff sweep and last worked on Wednesday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The staff member consistently wore a mask and worked near an inmate cleaning crew that wore full personal protective equipment. 

The latest positive result brings the number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for coronavirus to 37, with 28 recovering and returning to work. 

Staff who continue to recover at home include four custody deputies, three civilian staff and two sheriff's deputies, according to Zick. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News