Santa Barbara County Superior Court extends closure to May 23
  • Updated
Social distancing in court

Every other seat in Santa Maria Superior Court's Department 9 is unavailable to the public to encourage social distancing. 

 Dave Minsky, Staff

Santa Barbara County Superior Court officials on Friday extended the closure of nonessential services until May 23 and restricted facilities to certain personnel, who are now required to wear face masks, gloves and practice social/physical distancing when attending court due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order extends the March 16 emergency closure of nearly all courtrooms and services except for three courtrooms each in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara to hear emergency orders, juvenile matters and in-custody criminal arraignments.  

Additionally, the order extends deadlines for various court matters, including certain juvenile proceedings, bringing civil actions to trial and due dates for all fines and community service and traffic school completions. 

In his order, Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo clarified the list of personnel who are allowed to access courthouses and also required them to wear gloves, face masks and practice social/physical distancing once they enter court facilities. 

The list of permitted personnel includes parties in a case, such as attorneys, victims and witnesses, as well as news reporters and other authorized staff, including those qualified under the Americans with Disabilities Act. 

Court clerks' offices are still closed until further notice, although filings are still be accepted according to the procedures listed on the court's website. 

