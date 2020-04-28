Santa Barbara County Superior Court extends closure to May 23

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County Superior Court officials on Friday extended the closure of nonessential services until May 23 and restricted facilities to certain personnel, who are now required to wear face masks, gloves and practice social/physical distancing when attending court due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order extends the March 16 emergency closure of nearly all courtrooms and services except for three courtrooms each in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara to hear emergency orders, juvenile matters and in-custody criminal arraignments.

Additionally, the order extends deadlines for various court matters, including certain juvenile proceedings, bringing civil actions to trial and due dates for all fines and community service and traffic school completions.

In his order, Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo clarified the list of personnel who are allowed to access courthouses and also required them to wear gloves, face masks and practice social/physical distancing once they enter court facilities.