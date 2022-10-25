A plan to reduce overtime costs incurred by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and enhance recruitment and retention of new employees was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors after hearing a report on the issue from the County Executive Office.

But not all supervisors were convinced the efforts being made were adequate nor anything beyond what has been done and hasn’t worked.

The report noted the high overtime costs are due to a shortage of employees, especially sworn personnel, that requires existing employees to work excessive amounts of overtime to cover shifts and duties.

0
0
0
0
0