Santa Barbara County total crimes increase, violent crimes decrease in 2019

Crimes in Santa Barbara County increased slightly in 2019 while violent crimes decreased that same year, according to statistics released Wednesday by the Sheriff's Office.
The statistics reflect crimes in unincorporated parts of the county, as well as Buellton, Solvang, Carpinteria and Goleta, which contract with the Sheriff's Office for police services.
The data include Part 1 crimes, which are considered serious and include homicide, rape, motor vehicle theft, aggravated assault and property crimes; and Part 2 crimes, which are lower-level and include offenses such as vandalism, disorderly conduct and simple assaults.
According to statistics, total crimes across the county increased from 2,311 in 2018 to 2,348 in 2018, a roughly 2% increase; while violent crimes dropped from 315 to 296, a more than a 6% percent decrease.
Declines in both serious and violent crime rates — 15% and 28% lower, respectively, from 2010 to 2019 — are attributed to the collaborative efforts between communities and the local criminal justice system, according to Sheriff Bill Brown.
Property crimes increased from 1,996 to 2,052, a nearly 3% bump, which accounts for the rise in overall crimes, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Federal guidelines on social distancing and gathering restrictions have forced Santa Barbara County mortuaries to limit their services, changing the way families mourn their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most notable decrease in violent crimes was rape, which dropped from 38 in 2018 to 19 in 2019, a 50% decrease.
Arson increased 167%, although the number of incidents was relatively low, going from three in 2018 to eight in 2019, according to statistics.
Homicides across all sheriff's jurisdictions remained steady at three from one year to the next.
Robberies increased from 36 to 37, or 3%, according to statistics, which also show they occurred 11 times each in the residence and miscellaneous category, which includes schools, government buildings, waterways or wooded areas; and involved the suspect using their hands and feet as weapons in 25 incidents, whereas firearms were used in seven incidents.
Motor vehicle thefts dropped from 103 in 2018 to 86 in 2019, or a decrease of 17%, according to statistics.
Santa Barbara County Superior Court officials on Friday extended the closure of nonessential services until May 23 and restricted facilities to certain personnel, who are now required to wear face masks, gloves and practice social/physical distancing when entering court facilities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Disorderly conduct incidents had the most significant decrease of Part 2 crimes, dropping from 257 in 2018 to 66 in 2019, or a 71% decrease, according to statistics, while fraud decreased from 91 to 80, or 21%.
In Solvang, which recorded 78 total crimes in 2019, the most significant decrease was fraud, which dropped from 12 incidents in 2018 to one in 2019.
Buellton's total crimes remained the same at 57 and the same for violent and property crimes at three and 54, respectively, statistics show, while burglaries increased from four to 15 from 2018 to 2019.
Additionally, there was a 13% increase in liquor law violations from 818 to 928 and a 9% increase in DUIs from 204 to 222, according to Zick, adding there was also a notable drop in juvenile offenses.
