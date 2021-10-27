A Santa Barbara judge last week rejected a motion to recuse himself after a prosecutor accused him of making disparaging remarks regarding an MS-13 gang murder trial that is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to records.

Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo rejected the motion filed Oct. 18 by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Duncan over statements he made during an Oct. 14 hearing expressing disagreement over the estimated trial length and ignoring evidence, records show.

In a ruling filed Oct. 21, Carrozzo said the argument had no legal basis.

"Judge Carrozzo's comments to the prosecuting attorney stemmed from his observations of an attorney's conduct in the courtroom and therefore do not demonstrate bias," Carrozzo said, referring to himself. "The court's tone and demeanor are not grounds for disqualification."

Additionally, the ruling can't be appealed unless it receives an order from a higher court, Carrozzo added.

The motion is a part of the case in which 10 defendants are on trial for charges of murder, conspiracy and gang participation in the killings of 10 people in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.

They were arrested in a 2016 sting and are all accused members of MS-13, which is described as a violent transnational criminal organization with origins in Los Angeles and El Salvador about 40 years ago, according to court documents.

On Dec. 20, 2019, the 10 defendants were split into two groups of five defendants, each with a separate trial, after Judge John McGregor ruled that a fair trial could not proceed because the courtroom was too small to hold all 10 defendants, their attorneys and interpreters.

The first group includes Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, Traquilino Robles Morales, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano and Luis German Mejia Orellana, whose trial commenced in Santa Maria on July 12 and remains in jury selection.

The second group includes Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, Jose Juan Sanchez Torres, Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez and Olvin Serrano, whose trial was reassigned to Carrozzo's court in Santa Barbara on Aug. 27. The group is currently hearing pretrial motions.

Each trial is expected to last up to a year. All 10 have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Oct. 14 hearing began with Carrozzo urging the defendants to take plea agreements and proceeding to compliment defense attorneys on their filings, but criticizing the prosecution's 130-page brief for being too long, according to Duncan's motion.

Duncan said she was interrupted several times by Carrozzo, whose "belittling and intimidating" behavior caused a sheriff's deputy and fellow prosecutor to leave the courtroom.

Carrozzo called the prosecution's 3,000-plus evidence exhibits a "data dump," and questioned relevance and categorization.

"Are we arguing motions right now?" Duncan said.

"Are you asking me a question?" Carrozzo replied. "I'm asking you to go through it and withdraw the exhibits that are duplicative. From a jury's perspective, it doesn't make sense."

Duncan, however, said her team presented the exhibits after attorneys "painstakingly" reviewed hundreds of thousands of pages of evidence.

In addition, Duncan claimed Carrozzo is trying to rush the trial after he commented about reducing its time to three months.

"The resulting exhibits are far from a ‘data dump’ as described by Judge Carrozzo, but a result of a careful distillation of material necessary to prove death or near death of 24 innocent victims," Duncan said. "To describe this case as complex is an understatement."