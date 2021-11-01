A Santa Barbara man was killed Sunday in a rollover collision along Highway 1, south of Lompoc, according to officials.

The collision was reported at 5:30 p.m. just north of Jalama Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Upon arrival, first responders located a severely damaged vehicle that had rolled over into a tree. Heavy extrication was needed to pull the driver from the vehicle, according to Bertucelli.

The driver, who was not identified, was transported by firefighters to Lompoc Valley Medical Center where he later died, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.