A Santa Barbara man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter from a Highway 154 head-on vehicle collision that killed a Nipomo pharmacist in June 2020.
Oscar Pereyra, 62, entered his plea June 18 to the charge of manslaughter with negligence in the collision that killed 31-year-old Michael Kai Liu, of Arroyo Grande, according to court records.
Additionally, Pereyra denied an enhancement for allegedly using his vehicle as a deadly weapon to commit the felony.
Pereyra was charged on March 15, 2021, more than nine months after the crash that killed Liu.
A Santa Barbara man was charged last week with gross vehicular manslaughter in a head-on collision that killed a Nipomo pharmacist along Highw…
The collision occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. on June 5, 2020, when a 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by Pereyra veered into the path of and collided with Liu's 2009 Hyundai Sonata near East Camino Cielo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Liu worked at the CVS in Nipomo and was traveling to a part-time job in Santa Barbara before the collision, according to his wife, Lin Lin. He died at the scene.
Pereyra sustained major injuries in the crash and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was not booked into County Jail but, instead, received a citation for second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, according to court records. A booking photo was not available.
Pereyra is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. July 20 in Dept. 12 of Superior Court in Santa Barbara.