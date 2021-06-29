A Santa Barbara man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter from a Highway 154 head-on vehicle collision that killed a Nipomo pharmacist in June 2020.

Oscar Pereyra, 62, entered his plea June 18 to the charge of manslaughter with negligence in the collision that killed 31-year-old Michael Kai Liu, of Arroyo Grande, according to court records.

Additionally, Pereyra denied an enhancement for allegedly using his vehicle as a deadly weapon to commit the felony.

Pereyra was charged on March 15, 2021, more than nine months after the crash that killed Liu.

The collision occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. on June 5, 2020, when a 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by Pereyra veered into the path of and collided with Liu's 2009 Hyundai Sonata near East Camino Cielo, according to the California Highway Patrol.