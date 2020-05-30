Santa Barbara, SLO counties send officers to Los Angeles County riots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santa Barbara County has sent a contingent of law enforcement officers from several agencies to Los Angeles County to assist efforts to control violent civil unrest that broke out following the death of a man being detained by police in Minneapolis.

The County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that 52 deputies and officers from several police departments headed south in answer to Los Angeles County’s request for assistance.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, officers from the Lompoc, Guadalupe and Santa Barbara police departments joined forces at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara and left around 7 p.m. Santa Maria police also sent officers to help.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department also sent 35 deputies in response to the request sent out through the California Office of Emergency Services, spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

The Pismo Beach and Cal Poly police departments each dispatched two officers, with another three sent by the Paso Robles and five by the Atascadero police departments, Cipolla said.