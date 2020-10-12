You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria burglary suspects arrested following 2-hour search

Santa Maria burglary suspects arrested following 2-hour search

Two men were taken into custody Sunday at the end of a two-hour search after they allegedly burglarized a business on Dominion Road near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

About 4:36 p.m., the sheriff’s dispatch center received a call about a burglary in progress at a business in the 4200 block of Dominion Road, and when deputies arrived, they noticed a door that was slightly open, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Minutes later, two suspects ran out the back of the business and a search for the pair was launched, with assistance from the County Air Support Unit, a sheriff’s K-9 unit and California Highway Patrol officers, Zick said.

After a two-hour search, K-9 Zeke tracked the suspects to a ditch about 1 mile away, where they were found hiding in a ditch.

Joseph Edson, 55, and Felipe Ortiza, 33, both of Santa Maria, were taken into custody and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, a felony, and released without posting bail.

Zick said a vehicle associated with the suspects was towed from the scene and contained items investigators believe were stolen from the business. The investigation is continuing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News