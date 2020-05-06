Santa Maria car theft spike linked to coronavirus emergency bail rule

The rule keeps those accused of less serious crimes from languishing in jail as courts are forced to reduce services in response to the pandemic.

While the rule ensures jail space is reserved for only the most serious offenders, Yee believes car thieves may be emboldened by it.

"Car thieves who are caught are cited and released from jail and can be back in Santa Maria in a matter of hours," Yee said. "So there are no consequences for their violations."

So far this year, Santa Maria Police officers have responded to 490 stolen vehicle-related calls between Jan. 1 and April 24, Yee said, adding the number includes new reports and follow-ups, with some from other jurisdictions. The vast majority of those are for separate vehicles, he added.

A "good percentage" of cars are recovered and often in the same place they were stolen, Yee said.

Stolen cars include late 1990s and early 2000s Honda Civics and Accords, because they're easy to steal, and early 2000s Chevy Silverados for their parts, Yee said, adding that cars also get stolen for joyridng purposes.

In other instances, cars were stolen when owners left them running and parked as they walked away for a quick errand, presenting an opportunity for thieves, Yee added.