Santa Maria detectives investigate suspicious death on West Street
breaking

Santa Maria detectives investigate suspicious death on West Street

Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of West Street. 

Police and fire officials responded to a report of an adult male, who was not identified, suffering from an unknown type of injury shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to Lt. Terry Flaa. 

Upon arrival, emergency responders located the man who had sustained unspecified visible trauma. Despite lifesaving injuries, the man died from his injuries. 

The death has been ruled suspicious and the investigation is continuing, according to Flaa, who said additional information will be shared as it becomes available. 

Detectives are asking for residents in the surrounding area to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

