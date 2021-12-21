A Santa Maria frozen fruit company has agreed to pay a $70,501.36 settlement stemming from an incident in which cleaning chemicals were mixed, producing toxic chlorine gas that sickened 50 people at a facility on La Brea Avenue in August 2020.

Titan Frozen Fruit will pay the amount to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office following an investigation into the company by state officials, according to a stipulated judgment signed by Superior Court Judge Timothy Staffel on Dec. 2.

In the initial complaint filed by the District Attorney's Office on Nov. 9, the Department of Toxic Substances Control found that Titan did not have a proper hazardous materials business plan in response to the leak after the chlorine gas was produced.

The settlement was made without any "admission of liability or fault" by Titan, and without the right to appeal the settlement, according to the stipulation.

"Safety is an important part of our culture and we are committed to being a responsible member of the Santa Maria community," said attorney Ryan Waterman, who represents Titan.

Waterman said that Titan has implemented several changes, including periodic staff training, rewriting operational manuals and retaining a safety consultant after the 2020 incident.

Dispatchers received a call of a toxic gas leak from a facility in the 1200 block of La Brea Avenue at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2020, according to Santa Maria Fire Capt. Evan Scott.

Workers were simultaneously cleaning three pieces of equipment, each requiring different chemicals, when the chemicals combined in a floor drain and produced chlorine gas that leaked into the main area of the facility where 75 people worked, according to the complaint.

The facility was evacuated after workers were exposed. At least five people needed to be hospitalized after exposure to the fumes, Scott said.

Civil penalties and payments to reimburse costs are included in the settlement, which also includes an injunction that prevents Titan from violating the law that requires it to have a hazardous materials response plan.

The Santa Maria Fire Department will receive $951.36 for costs associated with the emergency response, which included at least three different fire units, a battalion chief and an American Medical Response ambulance, according to the stipulation.

Of the $62,595 in civil penalties to the county, Titan agreed to pay $17,387.50 to the District Attorney's Office and $17,387.50 to the County Certified Uniform Program Agency.

Additionally, $6,955 of the settlement will be paid to The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and will be used exclusively for habitat restoration at the 9-acre Coronado Butterfly Preserve in Goleta, according to the stipulation.