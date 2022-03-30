The Rotary Club has organized two days of special presentations on human trafficking in the community, featuring local law enforcement officials, to held at the Santa Maria Inn next month.
The presentations will occur on two separate days, April 4 and April 18, and will include dinner and question-and-answer sessions hosted by several presenters, including officials from the Human Trafficking Division of the Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
In addition, presenters will include the executive director for Casa of Hope, a local safe house for victims of human trafficking.
The U.S. Department of Justice referred to human trafficking as a crime "that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex." The crime is further defined as one that is "induced by force, fraud or coercion" or one in which the victim hasn't reached the age of 18.
Additionally, human trafficking involves recruitment and transportation for "involuntary servitude," according to the law.
The presentations will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Inn, located at 801 S. Broadway.
The price per person for both days is $50, or $30 for one night, and includes dinner and dessert. Registration is required.
Seats can be reserved at facebook.com/events/320018936852942. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Lisa Long at llongrotary@gmail.com.