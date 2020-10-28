Santa Maria Juvenile Hall contract employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County Probation Department contract employee assigned to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman Wednesday.

The employee notified Probation Department staff of their positive result after experiencing symptoms and going to a drive-up community testing site, according to Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman.

Other contract employees who were tested did not show positive results for the coronavirus.

Several Probation Department staff who had contact with the employee are in the process of being tested, according to Heitman, who added that no youth were exposed.

The Probation Department has a comprehensive plan to manage the coronavirus that includes a temperature check and health screening questionnaire that must be completed prior to entrance. Staff also are advised not to come to work if sick.