You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Juvenile Hall staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria Juvenile Hall staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Maria Juvenile Hall staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

Department officials were notified that the staff member took a test for the coronavirus on Jan. 27 and came back positive for the disease on Saturday, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan, who added the staff member last worked on Jan. 19. 

As a precaution, County Public Health and Probation department staff from the facility's medical unit conducted contact tracing and identified other potential exposures among personnel.

No youths were exposed, according to Milligan. 

Coronavirus: Impact, response to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News