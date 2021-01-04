You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Juvenile Hall youth tests positive for COVID-19

A youth recently admitted to Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Santa Barbara County Probation Department spokeswoman on Monday. 

The youth was tested upon entry to the facility as part of the normal booking process and was later confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to Probation Department spokeswoman Karyn Milligan. 

The Probation Department requires a 14-day quarantine period inside an intake unit for all youth entering the juvenile hall facility, where they are medically observed. 

The youth was on medical status in the intake unit when the coronavirus test came back positive, although there was minimal potential exposure to staff and no contact with other youth since the booking, according to Milligan. 

The youth, who is asymptomatic, was transferred to a medical observation unit for monitoring. 

As a precaution, Probation Department officials are pursuing testing for staff members who interacted with the youth and are coordinating contact tracing efforts with the Public Health Department, according to Milligan.

All personnel who work in the intake and medical observation units are required to wear full personal protective equipment, including mask, gloves, goggles and a gown. 

