Santa Maria Juvenile Hall youth tests positive for COVID-19

A youth recently admitted to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

The youth tested positive during the intake process at the facility, although they did not display symptoms or fever, according to Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman.

As a precaution to protect other youths and staff, the youth was transferred to a separate medical housing unit for quarantine and enhanced medical observation.

The facility has a comprehensive plan related to the coronavirus for all newly booked inmates at the facility, including a 14-day precautionary quarantine period inside an intake unit.

Additionally, the Probation Department is focused on and responsive to mental health and physical well-being of youth in a challenging and stressful situation, said Heitman, adding that steps are taken to ensure their wellness with decisions based on best practices in health and safety standards.

Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has 15 youths in custody as of Wednesday, according to Heitman.