A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault after an hourslong standoff with police on East Cypress Avenue.
The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. when patrol units began arriving at a residence in the 700 block of East Cypress Avenue, where 44-year-old Joseph Tobin had barricaded himself inside, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Nearly three hours later, shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers took Tobin into custody and arrested him without further incident.
Tobin was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation. A bail amount was not listed.
Records show Tobin was arrested on a Ramey warrant, which is filed directly by the arresting agency and is approved by a judge without the filing of charges.
Additionally, officers arrested Eric Martinez, 23, on a Ramey warrant for suspected child molestation in a separate case.
Martinez was present at the same address as Tobin when officers recognized him and arrested him, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
