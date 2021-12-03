A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault after an hourslong standoff with police on East Cypress Avenue.

The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. when patrol units began arriving at a residence in the 700 block of East Cypress Avenue, where 44-year-old Joseph Tobin had barricaded himself inside, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Nearly three hours later, shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers took Tobin into custody and arrested him without further incident.

Tobin was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation. A bail amount was not listed.

Records show Tobin was arrested on a Ramey warrant, which is filed directly by the arresting agency and is approved by a judge without the filing of charges.

Additionally, officers arrested Eric Martinez, 23, on a Ramey warrant for suspected child molestation in a separate case.

Martinez was present at the same address as Tobin when officers recognized him and arrested him, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.