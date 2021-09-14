A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing an Orcutt liquor store while armed with a screwdriver and causing a nearby elementary school to lock down.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m., when Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a theft that had occurred at Far Western Liquor Store in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

As they responded to the scene, deputies received information that the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Manuel Gauna, was possibly armed with a screwdriver, which he allegedly brandished during the theft and that he was last seen entering the nearby campus of Joe Nightingale Elementary School.

When deputies arrived on scene, they requested that the school lock down and the students remain on campus while they searched for Gauna, according to Zick.

Gauna was located near Glenwood and Lancaster drives about 10 minutes later and taken into custody without further incident. After his arrest, deputies located a screwdriver and the stolen items in his possession, according to Zick.

Gauna was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. His bail was set at $100,000.