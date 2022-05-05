A plan to grow cannabis on about 5.1 acres alongside Highway 246 near the Good Samaritan Shelter in Lompoc got the green light after a neighbor withdrew his appeal of the permit approved the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department director.

Until the appeal was pulled, the County Planning Commission was prepared to hear the appeal filed by Sweeney Road resident Pierre La Barge of La Barge Vineyards LLC over the land use permit allowing ABL Partners LP to cultivate cannabis at the site, which has access from Sweeney Road.