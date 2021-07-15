A 34-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision along North Broadway in Santa Maria on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. in the 500 block of North Broadway when a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle driven by Alfonso Vazquez Gomez, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.

The pedestrian, who was not identified but was described as a Santa Maria man in his 60s, was crossing North Broadway from east to west when he was allegedly struck by Gomez, who was traveling south.

The force of the impact threw the pedestrian into the left-hand northbound lane of North Broadway, where he was struck by two additional vehicles traveling north, according to McGehee. All three vehicles fled the scene before police arrived.

Following an investigation by Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau officers, Gomez was identified and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, resulting in injury or death to a person, and driving on a suspended license.

Two additional vehicles still are being sought and are described as a small, single cab white pickup truck and a dark-colored pickup truck with a large toolbox in the bed, according to McGehee. Both trucks fled northbound on Broadway after the collision.

Several people who witnessed the collision did not stay on scene and have not come forward since.

The Santa Maria Police Department is requesting that potential witnesses or anyone else with information about the collision contact Officer Sofia Marques at 805-928-3781, ext. 1333, or the Traffic Bureau at ext. 2291.