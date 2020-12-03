Santa Maria man arrested in federal drugs, firearms trafficking sting involving Aryan Brotherhood

A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of federal gun and drug charges in a firearms trafficking case involving the Aryan Brotherhood.

Eric Rochlem Yadao, 44, was arrested on a federal warrant shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Oxford Avenue and turned over to agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who transported him to Fresno, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

Yadao was apprehended as a part of Operation Lucky Charm, a nationwide investigation into violent criminal activity by the Aryan Brotherhood, including murder, fraud and drugs and firearms trafficking.

The operation, which began in August 2019, resulted in the arrests of more than 60 members and associates of the gang, which traces its roots back to the California prison system in the 1960s.

Yadao is accused of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin; possessing a firearm as a felon; conspiracy to deal firearms without a license; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to a federal complaint filed on Nov. 17 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

Yadao is the second person from Santa Maria arrested in connection to the case. Regina Broomall, 38, of Santa Maria, was initially arrested in the sting operation, which was announced on Nov. 20.