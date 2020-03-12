Santa Maria man arrested on drug charges after search warrant

A 38-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday and is facing drug charges after police allegedly discovered various narcotics, including fentanyl, inside a residence following a search warrant.

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 8 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Court, where they discovered 321 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of fentanyl and two grams of heroin, according to Sgt. Woody Vega.

Additionally, officers allegedly discovered drug-related materials, including digital scales and packaging material.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested Michael Anthony Padilla on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin for sale. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Padilla also had two no-bail felony warrants out for his arrest.

The street values of the methamphetamine and fentanyl were estimated at $9,000 and $4,200, according to Vega, who didn't give a value for the heroin.

+3 Two men arrested on gun, drug charges after yearlong investigation Two men were arrested last week, including one in Santa Maria, on drug and gun charges after a yearlong investigation into an operation trafficking more than $600,000 worth of narcotics directly from Mexico, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.