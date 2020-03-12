Santa Maria man arrested on drug charges after search warrant

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 8 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Court, where they discovered 321 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of fentanyl and two grams of heroin, according to Sgt. Woody Vega.
Additionally, officers allegedly discovered drug-related materials, including digital scales and packaging material.
Two men were arrested last week, including one in Santa Maria, on drug and gun charges after a yearlong investigation into an operation trafficking more than $600,000 worth of narcotics directly from Mexico, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.
Three local growers were fined thousands of dollars after a banned pesticide was detected on strawberries sold at a Fresno grocery store and traced back to a field outside Santa Maria, according to state regulators.
A Santa Maria man and woman were arrested in February and are facing numerous charges following an investigation into an alleged December residential burglary in which a large amount of cash was stolen from a safe that belonged to an elderly victim, according to a police spokesman.
The death of a Lompoc man reported missing in 2017 is under investigation after his identity was confirmed through a DNA test on a bone fragment taken from a vehicle crash site along Highway 166 in Kern County, a police spokesman said.
A settlement was reached Wednesday in a federal lawsuit filed by an environmental group accusing a company of illegally discharging polluted water from an Orcutt oil facility into northern Santa Barbara County waterways and threatening endangered species.
Details of alleged abuse committed by two Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody employees were revealed in court documents filed Thursday in Superior Court, accusing the two men of using their positions inside the Main Jail to gain sexual favors from female inmates in exchange for candy and other items.