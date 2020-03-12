You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria man arrested on drug charges after search warrant

A 38-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday and is facing drug charges after police allegedly discovered various narcotics, including fentanyl, inside a residence following a search warrant. 

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 8 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Court, where they discovered 321 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of fentanyl and two grams of heroin, according to Sgt. Woody Vega. 

Additionally, officers allegedly discovered drug-related materials, including digital scales and packaging material. 

Police arrested Michael Anthony Padilla on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin for sale. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail. 

Padilla also had two no-bail felony warrants out for his arrest.

The street values of the methamphetamine and fentanyl were estimated at $9,000 and $4,200, according to Vega, who didn't give a value for the heroin. 

