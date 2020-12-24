You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria man arrested on drug, firearms charges after search warrant

  • Updated
Saam Massoudi

Massoudi 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of firearms and narcotics-related charges after a police search warrant uncovered a cache of handguns and illegal guns at a residence Wednesday. 

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team, Community Service Unit and detectives served a narcotics warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Estriga Court at 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Woody Vega. 

During the search, police reportedly located four handguns, ammunition, 8 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of methamphetamine. 

Saam Jean Massoudi, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $500,000. 

