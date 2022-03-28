A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday following a DUI-related head-on crash that injured a driver along Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade, just north of San Luis Obispo, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
The incident occurred at 5:13 a.m., when 24-year-old David Lopez, of Santa Maria, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger the wrong way in the southbound lane on Highway 101, just south of TV Tower Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Alvarez.
Heading in the opposite direction in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 and toward Lopez were two additional drivers, identified as 37-year-old Duane Ardent, of Atascadero, who drove a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, and 51-year-old Chris Beard, of Templeton, who drove a 2016 Honda Civic.
Beard was traveling in the right-hand lane, while Ardent was in the left-hand lane driving approximately 60 to 65 mph and directly into the path of Lopez. Ardent tried to swerve out of the way as Lopez approached but was unsuccessful, according to Alvarez.
The left front of Lopez's Challenger struck the left front/side of Ardent's 4-Runner and caused the 4-Runner to spin out and roll over several times. Debris from the crash became airborne and struck the front of Beard's vehicle, causing minor damage, including to the windshield, according to Alvarez.
Alvarez said Lopez continued driving the wrong way until he was stopped by CHP officers a short distance away and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ardent sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital, according to Alvarez. No other injuries were reported. The investigation remains under investigation by the CHP.