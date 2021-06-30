A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges Tuesday after a collision that injured another driver near Highway 101 and Main Street.

The collision occurred between a 2002 Chevy Silverado and 2002 Nissan Altima shortly before 3 p.m. along Highway 101, just south of the Main Street onramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.

Both vehicles were headed southbound when the collision occurred.

Angel Mata, 49, of Santa Maria, was driving the Nissan at a high rate of speed in the left-hand lane and passed the Chevrolet, driven by 27-year-old Jose Hernandez, of Santa Maria, in the middle lane, according to Smith.

+2 1 driver arrested, 1 injured in vehicle collision along Hwy 101 near Main Street in Santa Maria One driver was injured and another was arrested after fleeing the scene following a vehicle collision that occurred along Highway 101 near Main Street on Tuesday.

After Mata passed Hernandez, he swerved across all three lanes to the right, causing him to drive onto the right shoulder. He then made a hard turning movement to the left, back across the three lanes of the highway, before striking the center divider wall, Smith added.

The front bumper of the Nissan became dislodged in the middle lane, directly in the path of the Chevrolet, before the Nissan came to a stop in the farthest right-hand lane.

Hernandez swerved into right-hand lane to avoid hitting the bumper and struck the front end of the Nissan, causing his Chevrolet to roll over, according to Smith.

Mata fled the scene before he was located on Bradley Road a short time later. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run.

Both drivers sustained only minor scrapes in the collision, according to Smith.