Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child sex crimes following a monthslong investigation by police detectives.

Joel McClain, 30, was arrested on a warrant shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Detectives began investigating McClain in June after receiving information that he possessed child pornography, which led to multiple search warrants that were conducted at his residence, located in the 2000 block of Fiesta Way, according to arrest records.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified a possible child who had been sexually abused and obtained a warrant for McClain's arrest, according to Magallon.

McClain was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and possession and distribution of child pornography. His bail was set at $350,000.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or Detective Mathew Silver at ext. 1346.

