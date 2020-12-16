Santa Maria man convicted in deadly hatchet attack granted release from state supervision

A Santa Maria man who admitted to killing and nearly decapitating a 69-year-old man with a hatchet in 2009 was granted release from court-ordered supervision in a state mental health treatment program following a trial Wednesday.

Nicholas Bendle, 31, will be discharged from the Solano County Conditional Release Program and into the community after a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge ruled he successfully completed intensive treatment, according to Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.

Superior Court Judge John McGregor made his ruling following the trial that started Dec. 4 in which psychiatrists, program clinicians and staff gave expert testimony that Bendle is no longer a danger due to his illness.

Both the District Attorney's Office and the CONREP program opposed Bendle's release, even after doctors described him as a "model citizen."

"Judge McGregor found that there was no significant evidence of Mr. Bendle's current dangerousness to the health and safety of others," Clinton said in a statement. "The District Attorney’s Office also looked into Mr. Bendle’s life-altering events that could derail the progress he has made and emphasized the need for a comprehensive aftercare plan."

The case stems from Aug. 1, 2009, when Bendle randomly attacked Frederick Holgate while he was out for an early morning walk on South Miller Street.