You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria man convicted in deadly hatchet attack granted release from state supervision
alert top story

Santa Maria man convicted in deadly hatchet attack granted release from state supervision

  • Updated
Judge rules in favor of transition for man who killed with hatchet
Buy Now

In this 2011 photo, Nicholas Bendle enters the courtroom at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria for his sentencing in the 2009 murder of Santa Maria resident Fredrick Holgate.

 Staff file

A Santa Maria man who admitted to killing and nearly decapitating a 69-year-old man with a hatchet in 2009 was granted release from court-ordered supervision in a state mental health treatment program following a trial Wednesday.

Nicholas Bendle, 31, will be discharged from the Solano County Conditional Release Program and into the community after a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge ruled he successfully completed intensive treatment, according to Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton. 

Superior Court Judge John McGregor made his ruling following the trial that started Dec. 4 in which psychiatrists, program clinicians and staff gave expert testimony that Bendle is no longer a danger due to his illness. 

Both the District Attorney's Office and the CONREP program opposed Bendle's release, even after doctors described him as a "model citizen." 

"Judge McGregor found that there was no significant evidence of Mr. Bendle's current dangerousness to the health and safety of others," Clinton said in a statement. "The District Attorney’s Office also looked into Mr. Bendle’s life-altering events that could derail the progress he has made and emphasized the need for a comprehensive aftercare plan."

The case stems from Aug. 1, 2009, when Bendle randomly attacked Frederick Holgate while he was out for an early morning walk on South Miller Street. 

Bendle was found not guilty of first-degree murder by reason of insanity in December 2011 due to rapid onset of previously undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia, according to Clinton. 

Over the years, Bendle completed several mental health transition programs, including an outpatient treatment program in Solano County. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News