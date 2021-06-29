A 26-year-old man injured in a Saturday shooting near the intersection of Lincoln and Mill streets died Sunday, police reported Tuesday.

The incident was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m., when responding officers located Ruben Zarate Luis lying on the sidewalk near the intersection, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.

Luis was transported via CalSTAR to an area hospital where was initially listed in stable condition. He was pronounced dead the next day.

No suspects were identified and the motive for the shooting is not known, according to Flaa, who said the the Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.

In addition, officers still searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in the same area one month earlier.

Police identified Alfredo Alaniz Jr., 21, of Santa Maria who is wanted in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Mario Angel Gonzalez shortly after 2 a.m. May 16, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Alaniz is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 210 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He also has a tattoo of an “S” on his right cheek and a tattoo of a ship on the left side of his head, according to Magallon.

Police believe the two shootings are not related.

Anyone with information on the May 16 and June 26 shootings, or the whereabouts of Alaniz, is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or they can call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.