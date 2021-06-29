A Santa Maria man was killed Saturday in an off-road vehicle crash that injured two more people at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

The incident occurred shortly after noon, when rangers and lifeguards responded to a report of a crash involving a privately owned recreational off-highway vehicle, according to Jorge Moreno, a California State Parks spokesman.

The crash occurred near a 20-foot dune in an area of the park identified as Sand Highway 22.

Upon arriving on scene, rangers and lifeguards located three adult males approximately 30 years of age, including 32-year-old Alejandro Espinoza Ruiz, who died at the scene, according to Moreno.

The two injured males were transported via ambulance and helicopter to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation by California State Parks.