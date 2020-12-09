Santa Maria man nabbed in federal sting charged with conspiracy to traffick firearms

A Santa Maria man arrested as part of a sting operation involving the Aryan Brotherhood was charged with a firearms-related offense in Los Angeles federal court last week.

Eric Rochlem, 44, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, where he was charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms and released to the custody of his aunt on the same day after posting $15,000 bail, according to records.

As conditions of his release, Rochlem is required to surrender his passport, cannot possess firearms and must agree to GPS monitoring.

Rochlem is scheduled to appear for another hearing in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

Rochlem, who speaks Tagalog, was arrested on a federal warrant in the 1600 block of North Oxford Ave. in Santa Maria on Dec. 28. He was turned over to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives agents, who transported him to Fresno that same day, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

Rochlem is one of at least two Santa Maria residents who was nabbed in the multi-agency sting. Regina Broomall, 38, whose address is listed as the same as Rochlem's, was arrested sometime in late November on suspicion of a federal charge of conspiracy to sell firearms without a license.

The sting, dubbed Operation Lucky Charm, investigated illegal activity between the Aryan Brotherhood, a prison gang and the Fresno-based Fresnecks across California, including in Santa Barbara County, and several other states. Both groups are white supremacist gangs.