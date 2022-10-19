A Santa Maria man is expected to be sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of two young women and to driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to two other young women in a high-speed crash in 2019, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said.
Javier Artemio Cortes Cortes, 30, pleaded guilty to the murder of Atascadero residents Madison Coleman, 17, and Monica Gonzalez, 20, and to DUI causing great bodily injury to Makayla Everhart, then 20 years old, and Kimberly Olivo, then age 18, District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Wednesday.
“This plea is merely just another step towards healing for all of the families whose lives have been forever tragically altered,” Dudley said.
State law allows a driver to be charged with murder if that person acted with knowledge and reckless disregard for human life.
The DUI charge also came with an enhancement that adds three years to a prison term if a person inflicts great bodily injury in the commission of a felony.
Cortes is scheduled to be sentenced in a hearing starting at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in Department 6 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria.
“The prosecution team, led by Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore and Deputy District Attorney Stephen Wagner, worked diligently on every detail of this case for an extended period of time, including ensuring that the survivors’ and the families of the deceased voices were heard throughout these proceedings,” Dudley said.
She also praised the Santa Maria Police Department for its investigation and a California Highway Patrol accident reconstruction expert for evaluating the evidence.
Cortes was originally charged with two counts of murder and two counts of DUI causing great bodily injury, but Whitmore said the plea agreement reduced the charges to one count of murder and one count of DUI causing great bodily injury.
Whitmore said Cortes would serve three years for the DUI charge, three years for the enhancement and then would begin his sentence of 21 years to life.
Prosecutors alleged that on March 15, 2019, Cortes attended a party where he drank alcohol, and later he allegedly told an investigator he consumed three to four beers and a tequila Jell-O shot.
Although his host offered Cortes the opportunity to spend the night there, Cortes left the party about 2 a.m. and drove home. However, prosecutors said, he then decided to leave home again still under the influence of alcohol.
A California Highway Patrol investigator said Cortes was driving eastbound on Donovan Road at 104 mph in his black Chrysler sedan five seconds before the crash, based on the car’s event data recorder.
At 3 a.m., Cortes ran a red light at Miller Street at a recorded 93 mph and slammed into a white Jeep Cherokee driven by Coleman as it crossed Donovan Road, striking with such an impact that it caused a brief flash of light captured on surveillance cameras at two nearby businesses.
The impact ejected Gonzales and Olivo from the Jeep, although they were both wearing seatbelts.
It also sent a tire from one of the vehicles hurtling through the air until it came to rest halfway between Miller Street and College Drive, a Santa Maria Police Department officer said.
Gonzales was declared dead at the scene. Coleman had to be extricated from the driver’s seat of the Jeep and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Olivo was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she underwent extensive surgeries over a significant period of time but survived, the DA’s Office said.
Everhart was transported to Marian for treatment of extensive injuries and also survived.
Following the crash, investigators said Cortes was slurring his words and had an odor of alcohol, and a subsequent voluntary blood draw allegedly revealed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.17%, which is more than double the legal limit in California.