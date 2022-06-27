A Santa Maria man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and firearm assault charges in the May 2021 shooting death of 38-year-old Rafael Santos Toribio near the intersection of South Curryer and West Boone streets, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records.
Fernando Camarillo-Cervantes, 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder June 7, 2021 after shooting Toribio, and initially pleaded not guilty June 17, 2021, court records show.
Court records show Camarillo-Cervantes accepted a guilty plea June 21 on the reduced charges, including assault with a firearm, in exchange for a deal with prosecutors. Additionally, he admitted to an enhancement of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Camarillo-Cervantes is scheduled to be sentenced to 21 years in state prison on July 26, according to his attorney, Michael Scott.
Scott said his client was coming to the aid of his friend, who was engaged in a fist fight with the victim, and was armed with a pistol.
A judge on Monday upheld murder-related charges against an 18-year-old Santa Maria man accused of shooting 38-year-old Rafael Santos Toribio May 30 near the intersection of South Curryer and West Boone streets, and allegedly admitted to the crime to a Sheriff's deputy in jail.
"The tragic death of the victim was the result of a terrible misunderstanding," Scott said, adding that his client had just turned 18 when the incident occurred. "The victim was unarmed and the use of deadly force was not warranted."
Camarillo-Cervantes is scheduled to appear for his sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 of Superior Court in Santa Maria. He currently remains in custody at the Northern Branch Jail with no bail listed, records show.
Santa Maria Police officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. May 30, 2021 to the intersection, where they located Toribio, of Santa Maria, lying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Terry Flaa. Toribio was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Through their investigation, officers learned that Toribio and two other people, including a man described as his cousin, drove to 7-Eleven to purchase beer and an altercation ensued between Toribio and another passenger.
The vehicle stopped and the cousin got out, flagging down a vehicle carrying Camarillo-Cervantes, which happened to drive past the scene at that moment.
Officer David Kulp testified at a Nov. 3, 2021 preliminary hearing that before the shooting, he identified Camarillo-Cervantes from nearby surveillance video footage, which showed several individuals engaged in a fistfight.
During the fight, Toribio appeared to be moving away from Camarillo-Cervantes when he fired a 9-millimeter bullet that penetrated Toribio's left clavicle, near the base of the neck, according to police testimony.
Kulp said Camarillo-Cervantes indicated involvement in the incident to a jail guard and wanted to write an apology letter to Toribio's family.
"Mr. Camarillo-Cervantes sincerely regrets his actions and is deeply sorry for the death and pain he caused the victim's family," Scott said.