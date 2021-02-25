Santa Maria man pleads not guilty to federal drug trafficking, firearm charges

A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty Monday to federal drug trafficking charges while possessing a firearm stemming from a Santa Barbara County arrest in October 2020.

Alberto Lopez Castillo, 24, appeared in Los Angeles federal court, on three charges that include possession of an unspecified amount of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in Santa Barbara County, according to a Feb. 16 indictment.

Additionally, Castillo was accused of possessing more than 15 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition and must forfeit any property or proceeds derived from the offense and any guns or ammunition he was in possession of at the time.

A jury trial has been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. April 6 at the U.S. Courthouse in Los Angeles. Castillo faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

The case, which originated from a Santa Barbara County Superior Court complaint filed Oct. 19, 2020, was dismissed last month and later adopted federally in the "interests of justice," according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore, although she could not discuss why.

In a pretrial detention request filed Feb. 16, attorney Jeremiah Levine requested that Castillo remain in federal custody before the start of the trial based on a violation of the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, which relates to the "manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances on board vessels," and a serious risk that Castillo will flee.